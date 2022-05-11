Divine justice in Bengaluru:Murder revealed after bike carrying corpse hits bump

Two people were caught red-handed by a cop in Bengaluru on their way to Channapatna to dispose off the dead body of a 21-year-old woman they had killed eight hours earlier.

Their plan to burn the body of the young woman in an isolated place far away from the crime location failed when their bike skid in front of the Deputy Commissioner of Police’s office in Ramanagara town after jumping a speed bump. The accident revealed that they were carrying a corpse.

The victim has been identified as Soumya, a 21-year-old resident of R R Nagar. Soumya reportedly had financial disputes with a couple who lived in her neighbourhood, which escalated and led to her alleged murder. Soumya is said to have borrowed some money from 30-year-old Raghu and 28-year-old Durga.

An argument over the issue reportedly went too far and Soumya died after Raghu allegedly hit her. The couple is said to have kept Soumya's body at their home for eight hours during which they sought assistance from their teenage friends Nagaraj and Vinod, who are 18 and 19 years old, according to reports.

The four-member gang then decided to burn Soumya's body in Channapatna and headed off on two bikes. While Raghu and Durga rode one bike, Vinod and Nagaraj rode another along with Soumya's corpse. However, the latter pair met with an accident near a speed breaker adjacent to the deputy commissioner of police’s office at Ramanagara, which caused all three, Vinod, Nagaraj and Soumya's dead body to fall on the ground.

Passers-by and police officers on patrol rushed to the spot to help the trio and immediately shifted them to a government hospital nearby. The gang's plan was busted when the duty doctor at the hospital declared that Soumya died eight hours ago.

Reports said police then used information provided by Vinod and Nagaraj to arrest Raghu and Durga. The couple were reportedly unaware of the accident and were waiting for Vinod and Nagaraj to meet them at Channapatna.

It is not yet clear what Soumya's involvement was with the couple and if she stole or borrowed money from them, however, police officials have told media that Raghu and Durga lied to Soumya's parents when they asked the couple about her whereabouts.

