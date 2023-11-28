DK Shivakumar accuses KCR of running government from farmhouse, says people yearning for change

Hitting out at the KCR-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi government in Telangana, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday said that people were yearning for change and expressed confidence of Congress forming the government in the state. Karnataka DCM DK Shivakumar (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

He also accused Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao of running the government from a "farmhouse".

"Six guarantees have been given in Telangana as per the Karnataka model. The government led by KCR has not fulfilled its promises in 10 years. Sonia Gandhi was responsible for the creation of Telangana state. People don't want those who sit and work from the farmhouse. We need a government that works among the people. People want change," Shivakumar told reporters here.

Asked how many seats Congress will win in Telangana, he said it is not possible to say exactly.

"It is certain we will form a government with a clear majority. Congress government will be formed in Telangana and we will give approval to implement all guarantees in the first meeting of the cabinet on December 9," he said.

Telangana is set to witness a triangular contest between the ruling Bharat Rasthtra Samithi, Congress and BJP as the state goes to the polls on November 30.

In the 2018 polls, the BRS, previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won 88 of the 119 seats. The Congress came a distant second with 19 seats.