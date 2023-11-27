BJP-JD(S) alliance will win all 28 seats in Lok Sabha elections next year: HD Kumaraswamy

The Bharatiya Janata Party in Karnataka with its new ally Janata Dal (Secular) on Sunday resolved to win all the 28 seats in the state in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, which is about six months away. Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy. (ANI Photo)(Savitha B)

In a further display of bonhomie, the BJP state president B Y Vijayendra on Sunday called on former chief minister and JD(S) second-in-command H D Kumaraswamy at his Bidadi farm here and held talks.

Later, the two leaders told reporters after the meeting that they discussed various issues including the Lok Sabha elections, the alliance between the two parties and the current political development in the state.

"In the interests of the country, we have discussed that Narendra Modi should be the Prime Minister for the next term as well. Seat sharing will be discussed at the High Command level. Our alliance will win 28 out of 28 seats in the state," Kumaraswamy said.

Recalling the coalition government of the BJP and the JD(S) in 2006, the JD(S) state chief said he and former chief minister B S Yeddyurappa had done excellent work together. It is the wish of the people of the state that it should be repeated, he added.

"Vijayendra, Nikhil Kumaraswamy, me along with all the leaders of both the parties will work hard to bring back the good days of 2006-07," said the former Chief Minister.

Both Vijayendra and Nikhil Kumaraswamy will tour the state like brothers, the JD(S) leader said, adding that both the parties will strive together and highlight the mistakes of the ruling party with documentary evidence.

Speaking on the occasion, Vijayendra said there will not be a single Congress member from Karnataka in the Lok Sabha as the coalition will win all the 28 seats.

"We discussed teaching a lesson to the corrupt Congress government," Vijayendra said.

He also said the seniors will discuss seat-sharing in Delhi.

Vijayendra, who is a Shikaripur MLA and Yediyurappa's son, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president J P Nadda and Kumarswamy have already discussed in Delhi.