DK Shivakumar affirms loyalty to Congress, clarifies remarks on RSS anthem in Assembly

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Friday dismissed speculation about aligning with the BJP or the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), stressing that his commitment to the Congress was unwavering. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. (PTI)

Here is what DK Shivakumar said

“I am a Congressman by birth and will remain one for life. My life and blood are for the Congress. I am leading the party today and will stand firm as its pillar,” Shivakumar told reporters at Vidhana Soudha, making it clear that there was no question of joining hands with the BJP or RSS.

The Deputy CM said he had studied the working style of rival parties, including the Janata Dal and the BJP, as well as the growth of the RSS in Karnataka. According to him, the RSS has built a strong organisational base by investing in educational institutions across taluks and districts, aiming to reach young children.

Shivakumar’s comments came a day after he recited the RSS anthem in the Assembly during a heated exchange with BJP MLA R. Ashoka. Clarifying the move, he said political differences should not prevent one from acknowledging “good qualities” in others. “We may be opponents, but don’t I need to know who are my friends and who are my enemies? I have studied the history of the RSS. Some qualities in some organisations are worth noticing. As political leaders, we should speak directly and boldly. That is what I did,” he said.

Drawing an analogy, he added that every individual has both strengths and weaknesses, including the media. “Each of you also has a quality. Shouldn’t we notice the good qualities?” he remarked.

On the BJP’s Dharmasthala Yatra, Shivakumar downplayed its significance, calling it a political exercise. He said the investigation team led by senior officer Mohanty was carrying out its duty effectively.

Defending BJP National General Secretary B.L. Santosh from allegations made by Mahesh Shetty Timarodi, the Deputy CM said accusations must always be backed by evidence. “The person who made allegations has been put behind bars. What record does he have to question Santosh? We may have political differences, but we should not encourage baseless charges. False allegations have been made against the Chief Minister and me in the past as well. Politics must be conducted without hurting anyone’s self-respect,” he said.