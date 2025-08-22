‘Rename it not-so-NICE road’: Angry Bengaluru resident slams 306 toll for chaotic ride in viral post

A Bengaluru commuter’s frustration over the condition of the NICE Road has gone viral on social media, sparking a wider conversation about the road’s chaotic traffic, hefty tolls, and lack of enforcement. The post has struck a chord with fellow commuters, many of whom chimed in with their own experiences. (FILE)

In a scathing post shared on X, the resident wrote, “NICE Road should be renamed as Not-so-NICE Road.” He complained about trucks occupying all lanes and crawling along at slow speeds, making it nearly impossible for other vehicles to pass safely.

"Some morons are overtaking left, right and centre, putting all drivers at risk," he added. The user also pointed out the lack of safe braking distance and the dangers of driving in clusters due to the erratic traffic conditions.

Highlighting the steep cost of using the stretch, the post noted that the toll for travelling from Tumkur Road to Electronic City is ₹306 for just 43 kilometers, a per-kilometre rate of ₹7.10.

“For this torture, we pay hefty toll charges,” the user wrote, demanding that either cars and two-wheelers receive discounts or at least be allotted a dedicated lane to escape the slow-moving truck traffic.

The post has struck a chord with fellow commuters, many of whom chimed in with their own experiences. One user commented, “Please remember NICE Road was built as a city bypass, mainly meant for heavy vehicles. The city has grown way beyond and it's become another MG Road. What’s worse than trucks are the two-wheelers, a menace wherever they go.”

Another added, “This problem isn’t just on NICE Road, it's common across highways. One truck moves at 20 kmph, another overtakes at 21, and the third at 22, causing a gridlock. Driver education is zero, and enforcement is zero.”

There were also calls for the Ministry of Road Transport to step in. “@nitin_gadkari should have a solution. Toll should come down, there’s no infra on NICE Road to justify ₹300,” a user wrote. Others suggested practical improvements, including installing plastic barricades every 300 meters to prevent shoulder driving and better illumination for night-time safety.

As complaints mount, the debate over whether NICE Road lives up to its name and its toll, continues to gain traction online.

