Bengaluru apartment residents sponsor 10 free surgeries for domestic staff and workers: Report

In a remarkable act of community care, residents from nearly 30 apartment complexes in Bengaluru came together to offer vital medical support to the unsung heroes of their neighbourhoods, their operational staff. One of the recipients was eight-year-old Subash, a student at Government School in Kaggalipura. (Representational Image)

In collaboration with Manipal Hospital on Kanakapura Road, the residents facilitated 10 free surgeries on Wednesday for essential workers including gardeners, electricians, plumbers, security guards, domestic helps, and cleaners. The initiative, coordinated by various residential communities, aimed to ease the medical burden for workers who often cannot afford such care, Times of India reported.

(Also Read: ' ₹50,000 for basic flats': Bengaluru man slams 'greedy' landlords for soaring rents post-COVID)

According to the report, apartment complexes such as Prestige Falcon City, Sobha Forest View, and Mantri Serenity were among those that actively participated in this effort, each nominating individuals in need of surgical intervention.

“Our goal is to honour the trust of our neighbourhood communities while ensuring customer centricity remains at the heart of our care,” said a representative from the organising committee as per the publication.

One of the recipients was eight-year-old Subash, a student at Government School in Kaggalipura, who suffers from a rare congenital condition called tracheoesophageal fistula, a disorder where the windpipe and food pipe are abnormally connected.

Subash’s family, unable to afford the surgery, found hope through the support of Chain Makers of Kanakapura Road (CMKR), a federation of 150 associations that nominated him for the procedure, the report added.

The initiative has been widely applauded for demonstrating how collective action at the community level can make a tangible difference in people’s lives.

(Also Read: Karnataka's groundwater crisis worsens with 45 taluks completely running dry: Report)