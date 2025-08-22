Karnataka's groundwater crisis worsens with 45 taluks completely running dry: Report

Groundwater has been fully depleted in 45 taluks across Karnataka, Minister for Minor Irrigation NS Boseraju informed the Legislative Council on Thursday. Karnataka has slipped two positions on the national groundwater index, from seventh to ninth, reflecting the growing crisis.(PTI)

The alarming revelation came as Boseraju presented the Karnataka Groundwater (Regulation and Control of Development and Management) (Amendment) Act, 2025 in the Council, Deccan Herald reported.

He noted that Karnataka has slipped two positions on the national groundwater index, from seventh to ninth, reflecting the growing crisis. While 45 taluks have recorded 100% groundwater depletion, the minister also highlighted that the situation remains “critical” in 92 other taluks and “semi-critical” in 33 more, the report further added.

“Measures are being taken in keeping with the Centre’s directions to increase groundwater levels in the state,” Boseraju assured. The bill was passed after it was debated by 15 Members of the Legislative Council (MLCs) from both the ruling and opposition parties, who shared their views and concerns on the legislation.

Bengaluru groundwater crisis

Bengaluru’s dependence on groundwater has reached a breaking point, with both its urban and rural zones recording 100% extraction rates in 2024, as per the latest report by the Central Groundwater Board. This essentially means the city is drawing as much groundwater as is being naturally replenished, leaving no safety margin for future demand, according to a Times of India report.

The crisis is not new. For more than a decade, Bengaluru has been extracting nearly twice the amount of groundwater it can naturally recharge, pushing its reserves into an unsustainable zone. Data from the Karnataka Groundwater Directorate further highlights that the city has remained in the “over-exploited” category for several years, underscoring the urgent need for regulation and conservation efforts.

