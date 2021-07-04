DK Shivakumar challenges Karnataka govt to vaccinate 80% population in 90 days

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar challenged the state government to vaccinate the state’s 80% adult population with both doses by the end of September in order to save people from the probable third wave of Covid-19.

“Experts are predicting that the third wave may hit us by October but if we fully vaccinate at least 80% of the population by the end of September the third wave may not hit us or its impact will be mild. Hence, I want to ask the Karnataka government if they are up for this challenge?” Shivakumar was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. Shivakumar pointed out that the Karnataka government has been able to only vaccinate 7% of the eligible population with both doses.

Shivakumar asked the government to stop talking about the number of doses and focus on administering both doses. He said that both doses are needed for high protection. He said that there are several studies from different cities which show both doses have saved people. Shivakumar also expressed concern that the third wave may affect children, even though the medical experts have said that there is no evidence to support the argument. He said he will also submit a memorandum to the government in this regard.

The Karnataka Congress president said that the government will be held accountable for the third wave if it fails to vaccinate 80% of the adults before the end of September. He also said that the target is not an impossible one. He said that if Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) do not ‘obsess’ over doing ‘small scams with private vaccination’ the target can be easily achieved. He also accused the BJP of spreading vaccine hesitancy so that it can avoid questions regarding the lack of vaccines.

“We are doing our bit in persuading people to get vaccinated and we will do more. The problem is not one of demand but supply. The central government is also supposed to be providing 75% vaccines free of cost to the state. If BJP leaders don't obsess over doing their own small scams with private vaccination, we can easily achieve it,” Shivakumar said.

(with inputs from PTI)