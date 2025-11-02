DK Shivakumar offers to form panel led by opposition leader to resolve Bengaluru tunnel road dispute: Report

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday extended an olive branch to the opposition BJP amid growing criticism over the proposed Bengaluru tunnel road project, saying he was willing to constitute a committee headed by opposition leader R Ashoka to review public concerns and help build consensus on the project. DK Shivakumar's initiative aims to involve the opposition BJP in decision-making amid growing criticism of the Bengaluru tunnel road project's cost and environmental impact. (AI generated image- Google Gemini)

The proposal came just a day before Ashoka’s planned protest at Lalbagh Botanical Garden, one of the contentious points along the tunnel’s route, said a report by news agency PTI. Addressing reporters, Shivakumar said the government was open to redesigning the entry and exit points, including those near Lalbagh, in line with suggestions made by Ashoka himself.

“....let the committee give suggestions and directions. We will include any member they recommend. Let's all work together,” he said, as quoted by the agency. He said Ashoka has represented Bengaluru several times and knows the city well, adding that he can review the project and recommend changes. Shivakumar said he is also open to including other BJP legislators like CN Ashwath Narayan in the committee.

The ambitious, controversial and expensive underground tunnel road project, planned to ease traffic congestion across central Bengaluru, has sparked political and environmental tiffs, with critics questioning its cost, feasibility, and potential ecological damage, particularly around heritage zones like Lalbagh.

Shivakumar’s offer is being seen as a move to defuse tensions and involve the opposition in decision-making amid mounting protests and public debate. The proposed 16.75-km tunnel road is set to connect Silk Board and Hebbal, at an estimated cost of about ₹17,800 crores.

(With inputs from PTI)