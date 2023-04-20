DK Suresh files nomination from brother DK Shivakumar’s Kanakapura constituency. Here’s why

The Bengaluru Rural MP and the brother of KPCC president DK Shivakumar – DK Suresh – has filed his nomination papers from the Kanakapura constituency, where his brother is contesting from. The move is reportedly a precautionary measure by the Congress party, in case DK Shivakumar’s nomination gets rejected by the Election Commission.

As Thursday is the last date to file nominations, Suresh has filed his papers in the Kanakapura constituency. Earlier, it was speculated that the Congress is planning to field DK Suresh from the Padmanabha Nagar constituency in Bengaluru against the BJP minister R Ashoka.

Along with Padmanabha Nagar, R Ashoka is also contesting from Kanakapura as the party high command has fielded him against the Congress strong man DK Shivakumar. But DK Suresh’s nomination from Kanakapura constituency came as a surprise to many.

According to DK Shivakumar’s affidavit, there are 19 pending cases against him where he is accused of tax evasion and money laundering. DK Suresh will be Congress' plan B, if the KPCC president's nomination gets rejected.

On April 17, DK Shivakumar who is also aiming to be the chief minister of Karnataka filed his nomination papers by going as a rally with his supporters. He said that the people of Kanakapura have always blessed him and this time, the Congress is winning at least 150 seats in the state.

The elections in Karnataka will be held on May 10 and the results will be out on May 13. April 24 is the last date to withdraw the nomination.