Senior leader and former MLA Mohiuddin Bava has quit the Congress party and joined the Janata Dal(Secular) after he was denied a ticket on Thursday. The Congress party has chosen Inayath Ali over Bava to contest from Mangaluru North and the disgruntled leader has quit the party. Former MLA Mohiuddin Bava quits Congress, to contest from JD(S)

On Thursday, Mohiuddin Bava met the JD(S) supremo, former PM Deve Gowda and announced that he will contest from Mangaluru North ticket, but from a JD(S) ticket. He won as an MLA from Mangaluru North on a Congress ticket in 2013. Bava is also a close aide to the former CM Siddaramaiah.

The Congress party has released the final list of five candidates on Thursday for upcoming assembly polls. In the final list, Mohammed Shalem was fielded from Raichur, BV Rajeev Gowda from Sidlaghatta, S Anand Kumar from C V Raman Nagar (SC), HP Sridhar Gowda from Arkalgud, and Inayath Ali from Mangalore City North.

With the final list, the Congress has announced 223 candidates, marking one seat in the 224-member assembly for Sarvodaya Karnataka Party, a regional party. Today is the last day for filing nominations and many leaders rushed to file their papers on Thursday.

The assembly elections in Karnataka will be held on May 10 and the results will be declared on May 13.