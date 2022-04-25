DK Shivakumar slams Karnataka govt over PSI scam

Amid the row over the police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment scam, Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar on Sunday slammed Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for allegedly misleading people over the issue.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Asked about the PSI scam, the Congress leader said, "Is congress ruling in the state? Why did the Home Minister and Chief Minister say in the assembly that no mistakes happened in PSI recruitment? He (Bommai) should also be held responsible for lies. Why did he give the case to CID Now?"

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) detained the main accused in the Karnataka PSI scam Rudragowda D Patil from Maharashtra and brought him to its office late Saturday night.

The case is related to the irregularities in the appointment of police sub-inspectors in the state.

Earlier on Saturday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had said everything related to the PSI recruitment scam will be thoroughly investigated, and action will be taken against those found guilty.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Chief Minister further informed that he has instructed the CID to speedy and transparent investigation.

"Officials were instructed to conduct a thorough preliminary investigation immediately after getting the complaint about irregularities. The case was handed over to CID when differences were noticed in answer scripts. Instructions have been issued for speedy and transparent investigation without wasting the time. Heads of educational institutions in Kalaburagi have been questioned. The head of Jnanajyothi School is absconding. The search is on to nab him," the Chief Minister had said.

The candidates who passed the exam too would be questioned and a thorough investigation would be conducted, Bommai said.