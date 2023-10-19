DK Shivakumar will surely be Karnataka's chief minister soon: Congress MLA

Congress MLA from Karnataka’s Hungund, Vijayanand Kashappanavar, has once again raked up the discussion about change in leadership at the southern state. In a public meeting, the MLA said that very soon deputy CM DK Shivakumar is going to be the chief minister of Karnataka.

Also Read - Karnataka HC rejects D K Shivakumar’s petition challenging CBI FIR

Speaking at an event, Vijayanand said, “DK Shivakumar is playing a very crucial role in the successful governance of our party in Karnataka. I am sure about him becoming the chief minister of Karnataka very soon and I also wish to see him in the post.”

Responding to the comments of the Congress MLA, DK Shivakumar said that his priority is to provide good governance to the people. “My focus is on giving quality governance to people who voted for the Congress party. I am not bothered about any other things,” he said.

When asked about whether he will be the chief minister soon, he said, “My party has to decide.”

After the Congress government was voted to power in assembly elections this year, both Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar were in the race for the chief minister post. However, the Congress high command announced Siddaramaiah as the chief minister of Karnataka and DK Shivakumar had to settle for the deputy CM post.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the High Court of Karnataka on Thursday rejected the petition by D K Shivakumar challenging the Central Bureau of Investigation’s FIR against him in the disproportionate assets case. Justice K Natarajan, who concluded the hearing and reserved the judgment earlier, announced the verdict and directed the CBI to conclude the investigation and file the report within three months.

