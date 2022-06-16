Doctor dies after falling from 11th floor flat: Cops

A 32-year-old doctor from Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa died in Bengaluru on Wednesday after falling eleven stories from his apartment in the city's Amruthahalli area. He was working at the state-run Victoria Hospital in the city, news agency PTI reported.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said the doctor had married only a few months ago and moved into an apartment complex in Amruthahalli. PTI quoted Anoop A Shetty, deputy commissioner of police (Bengaluru north-east), as saying, "... at 5 am at a multi-story apartment in Amruthahalli we found the body... in the first floor. Prima facie it appears he fell from the 11th floor."

The doctor was understood to be pursuing an advanced course in neurology at the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute and was in his final year.

According to the Times of India, the doctor left a suicide note on a mobile phone. The note reportedly indicated health problems - specifically cardiac issues - and that he was taking this step since he didn't want to spoil his wife's future, and wished that she could find a healthier life partner.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police were quoted in that report as saying the doctor came to his balcony and jumped after typing the note into his phone as a message but not sending it to anyone. His wife was reportedly sleeping at the time. The body was found by security staff.

DCP Shetty said family members had been informed. "We will take further steps after recording the statement of the family members," he said. The body has been taken for post-mortem.

With inputs from PTI

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON