Don't even think...': Crazy 'no parking' signs in Bengaluru go viral | See pics

A tweet sharing unique 'no parking' signs in Bengaluru's posh Koramangala neighbourhood is now going viral on social media and has sparked a fresh debate over the age-old issue. These signs don't just say 'no parking' but proclaim 'don’t even think of parking here', while another warns 'no parking… not for 10 minutes, not for 5 minutes, not at all!'

Koramangala is situated in the south-eastern part of Bengaluru and is one of the city's largest residential localities with wide tree-lined boulevards. The neighbourhood is a mix of commercial structures and bungalows.

When Twitter user Aditya Morarka shared the pictures of these signs on Twitter, the comments were divided - between those who supported no tolerance towards parking in random spots and those who saw no harm in parking in any spot they deemed comfortable.

"It’s the worst kind of nuisance when one parks a car right in front of the gate and you can’t take your own car out!,” a user wrote supporting the crazy 'no parking' signs. “Roads are not meant for parking. Parking areas are meant for parking,” another user said in a tweet.

“Why do people have issues with someone parking though? Especially if someone is parking on the road? Road is not their private property,” one person asked.

Narrating his ordeal, another responded: “There is usually some room outside our house, on the road. My neighbour thinks he 'owns' it. If anyone parks there, he will stick a notice on the wind shield, not to park there. The car owner thinks I have put the notice. I have to explain to him that I didn't do it.”

Regardless of which side of the argument you come down on, the fact remains that not just Bengaluru, but several metro and even non-metro cities, are grappling with the issue of appropriate parking facility as the number of car owners increases every year.

