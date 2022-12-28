Drone cameras and extra CCTVs: Bengaluru police gears up for New Year eve

The Bengaluru police announced on Tuesday that they will be closely monitoring the New Year celebrations in the city to prevent the law-and-order issues. The police also warned miscreants and said that the whole city will be under surveillance with extra CCTV and drone cameras.

A tweet in the official handle of Bengaluru police read, “If you think we can’t see you, think again. We are ensuring adequate lighting in crowded areas, increased CCTV and drone surveillance during NYE. Let’s all pledge to keep Namma Ooru, Safe Bengaluru.”

The Karnataka government has already issued the guidelines for upcoming New Year celebrations as the surge in Covid-19 cases in parts of the world. “All celebrations in connection with New Year's Eve (31st Dec 2022), and New Year (1st Jan 2023) should be completed by 1 am on 1st Jan 2023 & 2nd Jan 2023 respectively,” said an advisory by the state government.

On Monday, the Karnataka government also made masks mandatory at pubs, bars and restaurants along with schools, colleges, malls and movie theatres of the state. Last week, the state government already made face masks mandatory in closed spaces and air-conditioned rooms.

Meanwhile, a total of 12 international passengers tested positive for Covid-19 in December at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport, said health minister K Sudhakar. The samples of all positive cases were sent for genome sequencing to track and identify the variants.

