ED freezes assets worth ₹370 cr of Bengaluru firm
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday said it has conducted searches at various premises of a private company in Bengaluru and froze assets worth ₹370 crore.
According to ED, a large amount of funds to the tune of ₹370 crore were deposited by 23 entities including accused NBFCs and their fintech companies into the INR wallets of Yellow Tune Technologies held with crypto exchange Flipvolt Technologies Private Limited. These amounts were nothing but proceeds of crime derived from predatory lending practices. Cryptocurrency so purchased was transferred to various unknown foreign wallet addresses, ED said.
Further, searches were conducted at various premises of Yellow Tune Technologies Private Limited between August 8-10 in order to locate the beneficial owners of this company and that of the recipient wallets. But the company's promoters went untraceable.
ED said this shell entity was incorporated by Chinese Nationals Alex and Kaidi with the active connivance of willing CAs/CSs and the bank accounts were opened in the name of dummy Directors. These Chinese nationals left India in December 2020 and later the Bank internet credentials, digital signatures of dummy Directors etc were shipped abroad and were used by the said Chinese nationals to launder the proceeds of crime. ED could trace the assets of Yellow Tune to the extent of ₹2.31 crore and has issued the freezing order under PMLA, said the probing agency.
Yellow Tune by using the assistance of Flipvolt Crypto-Exchange which has very lax KYC norms, no EDD mechanism, no check on the source of funds of the depositor, no mechanism of raising STRs, etc assisted the accused fintech companies in avoiding regular Banking channels, and managed to easily take out all the fraud money in the form of crypto assets, ED said.
Furthermore, despite giving repeated opportunities, Flipvolt Crypto-exchange failed to give the complete trail of crypto transactions made by Yellow Tune Technologies. Nor could it supply any form of KYC of the opposite party wallets. The Lax KYC norms, loose regulatory control of allowing transfers to foreign wallets without asking any reason/declaration/KYC, non-recording of transactions on blockchains to save costs etc, has ensured that Flipvolt is not able to give any account for the missing crypto assets. It has made no sincere efforts to trace these crypto assets, said ED.
The agency further said by encouraging obscurity and having lax AML norms, Flipvolt has actively assisted Yellow Tune in laundering the proceeds of crime worth ₹370 Crore using the crypto route. Therefore, equivalent movable assets to the extent of ₹367.67 Crore lying with Flipvolt Crypto-exchange in the form of Bank and payment gateway balances worth ₹164.4 crore and crypto assets lying in their pool accounts worth ₹203.26 crore, are frozen under PMLA, 2002, till complete fund trail is provided by the crypto-exchange.
Further investigation is underway.
Punjab govt issues notification providing ex-MLAs pension for only one term
The Punjab government has issued a notification giving pension to former MLAs only for one term following an assent by the governor to a Bill in this regard. The assembly had passed the Punjab State Legislature Members (Pension and Medical Facilities Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2022, on June 30, paving the way for a single pension of ₹75,150 a month to each MLA irrespective of the terms for which he or she gets elected.
Fake caste claim: Scrutiny committee gives clean chit to Sameer Wankhede
The Mumbai city district caste scrutiny committee on Friday gave a clean chit to former zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau officer Sameer Wankhede in a 'fake caste claim' case, while dismissing complaints filed by some activists and former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik, who had sought revocation of his claim that he belonged to the Hindu Mahar community, a scheduled caste.
TT player Naina Jaiswal registers case over harassment on social media
A case has been registered following a complaint from table tennis player Naina Jaiswal over alleged harassment on social media, police said on Saturday. Read 19-year-old man held from Faridabad for harassing over 50 women on social media As the case is bailable, a notice under Section 41 of CrPC (appearance before police officer) has been served on the accused, they said.
Delhi records 5th monkeypox case; African-origin woman, 22, tests positive
Delhi has recorded its fifth case of moneypox after a 22-year-old woman of African-origin, who was staying in southern part of the national capital, tested positive on Friday. The woman had travelled to Africa a month ago. Last week, the city had recorded its 4th patient when a Nigerian woman was found to be infected with the virus. India has so far recorded at least 10 patients infected with the virus.
‘I and my father belong to…’: Sameer Wankhede after caste panel gives clean chit
Former Mumbai zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau Sameer Wankhede, who was given a clean chit by the caste scrutiny committee over the fake caste certificate probe against Wankhede, said all documents submitted by him for getting a government job are valid and added that he and his father belong to the scheduled caste Mahar community.
