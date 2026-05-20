...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Eight arrested, MDMA worth 35 crore seized in Bengaluru

Eight arrested, MDMA worth ₹35 crore seized in Bengaluru

Published on: May 20, 2026 02:45 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Bengaluru, Eight persons were arrested, among them three foreign nationals, for allegedly selling the banned narcotic substance MDMA in various parts of the city, police said on Wednesday.

Eight arrested, MDMA worth 35 crore seized in Bengaluru

With the arrests, police claimed to have seized 17.5 kg of MDMA and two cars.

The contraband is estimated to be worth around 35 crore in the illegal market, police said. The action was initiated by officials of the Hebbal police station following a tip-off received from an informant on May 11.

According to police, three persons, including a woman, were taken into custody from the Anandnagar area following a search.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed that they had purchased MDMA at a low price from an unidentified person in Delhi and were selling it at higher prices in Bengaluru.

Police said 4.18 kg of MDMA, the car allegedly used in the crime, and four mobile phones were seized from their possession. The following day, the accused were produced before a court and remanded to police custody for 10 days.

Accordingly, on May 18, the eighth accused was taken into custody near a hospital in Hennur, and 3.2 kg of MDMA was seized from his house, police said.

"Some persons involved in the case are absconding, and efforts are underway to trace them. The investigation is in progress," the officer added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
bengaluru
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home / Cities / Bengaluru / Eight arrested, MDMA worth 35 crore seized in Bengaluru
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.