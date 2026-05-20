Bengaluru, Eight persons were arrested, among them three foreign nationals, for allegedly selling the banned narcotic substance MDMA in various parts of the city, police said on Wednesday. Eight arrested, MDMA worth ₹35 crore seized in Bengaluru

With the arrests, police claimed to have seized 17.5 kg of MDMA and two cars.

The contraband is estimated to be worth around ₹35 crore in the illegal market, police said. The action was initiated by officials of the Hebbal police station following a tip-off received from an informant on May 11.

According to police, three persons, including a woman, were taken into custody from the Anandnagar area following a search.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed that they had purchased MDMA at a low price from an unidentified person in Delhi and were selling it at higher prices in Bengaluru.

Police said 4.18 kg of MDMA, the car allegedly used in the crime, and four mobile phones were seized from their possession. The following day, the accused were produced before a court and remanded to police custody for 10 days.

Further interrogation revealed that additional quantities of MDMA had been stored at the residence of one of the accused in Chikkanayakanahalli. Accordingly, on May 14, police seized 10.12 kg of MDMA from the location.

Following this, four more persons were arrested on different dates in Haryana and Delhi, a senior police officer said.

Of the four persons arrested later, three were foreign nationals, including two women, who were allegedly supplying MDMA to the accused along with another person from Delhi, the officer said.

On May 17, the four accused were produced before a local court, after which police obtained a transit warrant and brought them to Bengaluru. They were subsequently taken into police custody for 10 days. During interrogation, police learned about the involvement of another person in the racket, the officer added.

Accordingly, on May 18, the eighth accused was taken into custody near a hospital in Hennur, and 3.2 kg of MDMA was seized from his house, police said.

"Some persons involved in the case are absconding, and efforts are underway to trace them. The investigation is in progress," the officer added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.