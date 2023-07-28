‘What is this nonsense’: Neighbour tells Siddaramaiah on parking woes

BENGALURU: An elderly man who lives near Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah’s house on Kumara Krupa Road on Friday morning stopped the chief minister to complain about his visitors parking vehicles outside their house and blocking their access.

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah told security officials to sort out the problem faced by people living in the neighbourhood (Screengrab)

“What is this nonsense. There is no traffic discipline,” the man, identified by his first name Narottam, told the chief minister, according to a widely-circulated video of the incident.

Narottam, who lives opposite Siddaramaiah’s house, was upset about the scores of vehicles parked in the locality, which he said, prevent residents like him from taking out or parking their vehicles.

As he was again arguing with police officials on Friday, Narottam decided to flag the problem to Siddaramaiah. “Call him. I’ll talk,” the man can be heard saying in Kannada to security personnel.

Siddaramaiah, who was en route to an official engagement, saw the commotion and rolled down the window to hear the elderly man’s grievances.

“No one can come inside our house. They park in front of it. We’ve been facing this issue since five years,” Narottam said.

Siddaramaiah, who heard the man, later directed his security personnel to look into the matter and resolve it at the earliest.

After the chief minister, Narottam elaborated. “Every morning I have to come near Siddaramaiah’s house and look for the owner of the vehicle, who has parked in front of my gate. I have been facing this issue for the past five years. With Siddaramaiah becoming the chief minister again, the number of people visiting him, and the vehicles has increased,” Narottam said.

