Elon Musk ‘puja’ in Bengaluru: Group of men worship the billionaire. Watch

A group of men from Save Indian Family Federation(SIFF), an NGO for men rights organized a special ‘puja’ for the Tesla CEO and US billionaire Elon Musk in Bengaluru’s Freedom Park. The men called Musk, a ‘destroyer of Wokashura’ and praised him for owning Twitter. ‘Woke culture’ is a term that is generally used for people who question everything, including the dominance.

Elon Musk ‘puja’ in Bengaluru: Group of men worship the billionaire.

The SIFF took to social media and shared the visuals of rituals that a group of men performed Infront of the picture of Elon Musk. A post in the official twitter handle read, “Some men start worshipping Elon Musk in Bangalore, India. They call him the destroyer of Wokashura (Woke Ashura) and evictor of feminists.“ The group claimed that the worship is because Elon Musk bought Twitter and allowed men to express the oppression. The visuals of ‘Elon Musk Puja’ are viral on the internet.

From last few days, the members of SIFF have been protesting at Bengaluru’s freedom park against the Public Interest Litigations (PILs) on marital rape in the Supreme Court. They said that laws on rape, domestic violence and dowry are already biased against men, leading to a slew of false cases being registered. They fear this law will be abused more rather than being used to give justice to actual victims.

The SIFF also claimed that they are in favour of laws against sexual violence in marriage or relationship but such laws in India tend to be misused and created trouble for men.

