Empty cartridges found in reserve forest

The police registered a case against unknown persons in Chikkamagaluru district on Wednesday after the discovery of empty cartridges in a reserve forest, officials said.

According to officials, around 61 empty cartridges were found in the Tatkola reserve forest in Mudigere taluk of Chikkamagaluru district on Wednesday. The cartridges were first seen by locals grazing cows in the area, who informed the forest officials.

Officials said forest officers rushed to the spot and searched nearby areas, but all the cartridges were found in one place.

The discovery raised suspicion of poaching of wild animals in the reserve forest, they added.

In the Chikkamagaluru district, which comes under the Malnad region, farmers and coffee growers use 12 bore guns by availing licences to protect the crop from wild animals and robbers in remote areas. But the empty cartridges raised suspicion of poaching or any other illegal activities in the forest, officials said.

“Soon after we received the information, we checked the nearby areas for more clues but found nothing. Later, we filed a police complaint,” Mudigere ACF N Rajesh Naik said.

“We have not found any sign of poaching of wild animals here. The persons who threw cartridges might have used it in some other place,” he added.

“We have registered a case at Aldur police station under which jurisdiction the forest comes. Prima facie it is found that the cartridges were not used in that place,” Mudigere deputy SP B Purushotham said.

“We are probing the incident from all angles. The persons who threw the empty cartridges might be from another place. However, we have launched an investigation and are searching in the 5-kilometre radius for more information,” he said, ruling out training by “anti-social elements” as there are houses within just half a kilometre distance.

“It might be the work of farmers who use illegal country-made guns for hunting. If they threw the empty cartridge near their house, the neighbours would suspect them,” a villager, on condition of anonymity said. “Many farmers use country-made guns for decades for hunting wild animals. They take out guns at night and return to the house before sunrise. As they go inside forests for hunting, no one can notice them,” he said.

According to officials, around 12,000 licensed 12-bore guns are in use in the Chikkamagaluru district. Though gun licenses were issued mainly for self-defence, it is also being used for personal rivalry.

On February 20 last year, two men were shot dead in broad daylight in Chandrullibidare in the district with a country-made gun. The deceased was travelling on a bike when they were hit by a bullet owing to accidental fire, and police investigation ruled out any foul play in the incident.

Soon after the incident, the police department formed special police teams to crack illegal guns and raided many places in the district. More than 51 firearms have been recovered through raids in Balehonnur, Balur, Kalasa and NR Pura police stations. Around 41 unlicensed, 10 licensed guns, 2 revolvers, 22 rifle bullets, and 40 book shot bullets have been seized. Many people have been detained and booked under the Arms Act, officials said.