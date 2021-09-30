Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Engineering will be taught in Kannada: Karnataka minister
bengaluru news

Engineering will be taught in Kannada: Karnataka minister

National Board of Accreditation (NBA) accredited colleges have been permitted to teach engineering in Kannada, Ashwath Narayan said, adding that up to 30 students can be admitted.
By Press Trust Of India, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 12:51 AM IST
Karnataka higher education minister C N Ashwath Narayan said the fees for the engineering courses in private colleges for students who secure admission this year under government quota will continue as earlier in two different slabs of 65,340 and 58,806. (Kumargau via Wikimedia Commons)

Karnataka higher education minister C N Ashwath Narayan on Wednesday said engineering will be taught in Kannada in four colleges from the current year.

“Teaching engineering in Kannada will begin in four colleges from the current year itself. Bheemanna Khandre Institute of Technology, Bhalki (Civil), BLDAE VP Dr P G Halakatti College of Engineering, Vijayapura (Civil), SJC Institute of Technology, Chikkaballapura (Mechanical), and Maharaja Institute of Technology, Mysuru (Mechanical) will start to teach in Kannada,” he said.

National Board of Accreditation (NBA) accredited colleges have been permitted to teach engineering in Kannada, he said, adding that upto 30 students can be admitted.

The Minister also said a consensual agreement has been reached between the government and private colleges not to hike the fees of engineering courses in private colleges.

The fees for the engineering courses in private colleges for students who secure admission this year under government quota will continue as earlier in two different slabs of 65,340 and 58,806, he said.

“While private colleges had pressed to increase the fee by 30 per cent, the committee headed by Prof. Karisiddappa, Vice-Chancellor of Vishweshwaraiah Technological University (VTU), had recommended a hike of 15-25 per cent. But, in view of the Covid-19 situation, representatives of private colleges were convinced not to go for a hike,” the Minister was quoted as saying by his office in a release.

RELATED STORIES

This decision was taken at a meeting held with private college representatives at Vikasa Soudha here, it said.

The other important decisions taken at the meeting include fixing a maximum cap of 20,000 each for fees collected in the form of ‘miscellaneous fees’ and ‘skill fees’.

Also miscellaneous and skill fees, along with admission fees should not be remitted at colleges, but at the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA), it said.

This decision has been taken as per the recommendations of a committee headed by Prof Karisiddappa, the Minister said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Karnataka continues to see drop in Covid numbers, logs 539 new cases, 17 deaths

Marijuana, LSD worth 1 crore seized, 2 Iranians among 4 held in B’luru: Police

Will discuss reopening of more classes: Karnataka government

Basavaraj Bommai moots Punjab-like food processing units in central Karnataka
TRENDING TOPICS
World Rabies Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bharat Bandh 2021
India's Covid-19 tally
Fuel prices
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP