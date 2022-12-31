Ethanol unit to come up in Mysugar factory next year: Karnataka CM Bommai

With the aim to benefit farmers, an ethanol unit will be established at Mysugar factory in Mandya next year, said Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday.

At the inaugural ceremony of Mega Dairy at Gejjalagere on Friday, Bommai said there has been a white revolution through milk production and dairy development in the State. Karnataka has made a significant contribution to the milk revolution.

Bommai said Mandya district is an agriculture-dependent district and is also known as a land of sugar and paddy but it still needs irrigation facilities and industries. "The MySugar factory has been started in the government sector for the benefit of farmers. Programmes are being worked out for tail-end farmers of the Visvesvaraiah irrigation canal and they will be approved within a week," he said.

The Chief Minister said dairying will play a vital role in comprehensive farming because of which a lot of attention has been given. "During the Yediyurappa government, the practice of giving an incentive to farmers was started and now ₹5 per litre is paid to farmers. Despite several challenges in the sector still, it is surging ahead. The Gejjalagere plant can process one lakh litres of milk," he said.

Bommai said at a time when the life of farmers was uncertain Prime Minister Narendra Modi separated the Ministry of Cooperation from the Ministry of Agriculture to bring certainty to their lives.

Now the Ministry of Cooperation has gained strength and is all set for a revolution. Efforts are made to bring a lot of reforms in this field, he said.

"Former PM HD Devegowda started the first mega-dairy in Bengaluru and it cannot be forgotten. It started in Bengaluru and now it is being established everywhere. The mega-dairy independently does milk production, processing, packing, and manufacturing of other products. The Milk Unions of Karnataka are contributing a lot to the PM's dream of 'Atma Nirbhar'," added the Chief Minister.

