Bengaluru airport's metro line will be opened by the end of 2023: CM Bommai

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday informed that the metro operations to Kempegowda International Airport will begin by the end of 2023. He also said that the project is being personally monitored by him to meet the deadline.

In a response to the query of Congress MLC K Govindraj at legislative council, CM Bommai said, “The metro operations to Bengaluru airport will begin by the end of 2023. The infrastructural work is going on at a rapid pace and it is being closely monitored by me. The delay has been due to the large commercial and residential establishments in the metro route and we are slowly solving each obstacle.”

Complaining about the slow pace of metro work, MLC Govindraj said, “Our metro projects have been going at a very slow pace when compared to Hyderabad. In Hyderabad, the metro project started after us but now most parts of the city have metro connectivity but we are lacking it due to slow work.”

In November, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) managing director Anjum Parwez said that the city will have the metro tracks of 175 km by 2025. “By June 2025, Bengaluru metro will cover 175 kilometers... The second and third phase of the metro projects will also enhance metro connectivity across the city and, by 2041, Bengaluru will have 314 km of metro rail connectivity," he then said.

