Etihad Airways flight returns to Bengaluru airport after technical snag

An Abu Dhabi-bound Etihad Airways flight returned to the Bangalore International Airport shortly after take-off due to a technical issue, the airline said on Monday.

The flight inspection was done and later took off to its destination where it landed on Monday. (Representational Image)

The airline said that the aircraft did a normal landing at Bangalore airport.

The flight inspection was done and later took off to its destination where it landed Monday morning.

"Etihad Airways flight EY237 from Bangalore International Airport to Abu Dhabi on April 2, returned to Bangalore Airport shortly after take-off due to a technical issue. The aircraft performed a normal landing in Bangalore. The required technical inspections were completed, and the flight continued to Abu Dhabi, where it landed early this morning," Etihad Airways said.

