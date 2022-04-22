'Everyone should abide by law': Karnataka CM on loudspeaker row
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said that instructions have been issued for resolving the loudspeaker row 'harmoniously'.
"Instructions have been issued for resolving the loudspeaker issue harmoniously through holding peace committee meetings at the Police Station level. The process is going on. Everyone should follow the law," Chief Minister said today.
Speaking to media persons in Kalaburagi, he said, "There is a High Court order on Azaan. A circular has already been issued in accordance with that. The rule also specifies the decibel level. The DG (Director General of police) has already issued the circular."
This comes in the wake of recent development in Maharashtra where few days back Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray demanded that loudspeakers be removed from mosques across Maharashtra. "If loudspeakers were not removed, MNS workers would play Hanuman Chalisa and bhajans daily at 5 am," he warned. Following this, several extremist groups launched campaigns against mosques using loudspeakers for prayers in parts of Karnataka.
Further, the Karnataka Assembly Elections are slated to be held next year.
Stating that the BJP is united in the Hyderabad-Karnataka region and there are no differences, the Chief Minister said, "the unity in the party is stronger than it was earlier. There are no differences in the party. We are more united than ever. Greater importance is being given to the development of the Karnataka region. We are confident of taking everyone along," Bommai said.
Day after calling Bhagwant Mann a ‘rubber doll’, Sidhu praises Punjab CM
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday praised the Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, calling him his younger brother and an honest man. Sidhu said he will support Mann if he fights against mafia. The Congress leader had said that the Grand Old Party lost the Punjab elections because of 'mafia raj' and now needed to reinvent itself.
HC grants Narayan Rane protection from arrest for two weeks
Mumbai: The Bombay high court on Friday granted Union minister Narayan Rane interim protection from arrest for two weeks in connection with the case registered against him at Dhule for his alleged remarks against Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. Cases have been registered against Rane in Mahad, Nashik, Pune, Thane, Jalgaon, and Ahmednagar districts for his “slap” remark against Thackeray. Rane approached the high court seeking the quashing of the case registered in Dhule.
‘Normalcy will return in next 24-36 hours’: Senior Delhi cop on Jahangirpuri
Northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri, which witnessed communal clashes on April 16, will be back to normal in the next 24 to 36 hours, a senior Delhi Police official said on Friday, two days after some parts Jahangirpuri were subjected to a demolition drive that came to a halt within hours due to a Supreme Court-ordered status quo.
For Delhiites, it is now mandatory to wear masks in public again. Here is what Delhiites have to say about the return of the mask mandate, announced this week by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, following a similar move by the Haryana and Uttar Pradesh administrations. A Rohini-based businessperson, Vaibhav Bansal, says that masking up should be mandatory in public places and crowded areas. Restaurants, too, have begun to tighten the rules around Covid precautions.
#EarthDay 2022: City youngsters vow to go green
Earth Day, celebrated on April 22, is a reminder to reflect on our contribution towards taking care of the planet and working towards a sustainable future. Honouring the day, many Delhi-based groups are taking it upon themselves to create awareness about environmental degradation and making a difference. This year, MH Vatavaran, the environment society of Miranda House, Delhi University, is having a video marathon to discuss ways to tackle climate and environmental issues.
