“Excited to be part of Bengaluru's beautiful homes,” tells Gauri Khan

Bollywood producer and the wife of actor Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, has now entered Bengaluru’s interior designing landscape and started giving her inputs in an association with Bonito Designs. Gauri admitted that it is an exciting experience to work for beautiful homes in the tech capital.

Amid soaring real estate demand in the city, Gauri Khan said that the homes that she took part in designing reflect the dreams and personalities of the family members. She said, “I have been part of creating bespoke designs for homes in Mumbai and now in Bengaluru. All the homes that will be designed for the customers of Karnataka’s capital are a combination of my style coupled with the homeowners' requirements and vision. As a result, we can bring the customer's vision to life. All the homes become a complete reflection of the entire family, different personalities and dreams.”

The CEO of Bonito designs, Amit Parusuramka said that Bengaluru is culturally strong, and homeowners are preferring minimalist arts inside the house. “Bengaluru demands and prefers Indian – Ethnic design style as compared to the migrant population where preferences are more modern and minimalist. The city is culturally strong, and it reflects in its design requirements too. Since the apartments are generally larger than you get in Mumbai, one can easily fit in these designs like Gopuram, a swing or even a living room décor. I strongly believe onboarding Gauri Khan will add style to the homes of Bengaluru,” said Amit.

