Fake kidney donation racket in Bengaluru: Three foreigners arrested

According to police, the accused include two Nigerians and a Ghanaian, who allegedly hosted fake websites mimicking that of various reputed city hospitals and lured prospective kidney donors and recipients for transplants with fake advertisements offering up to ₹4 crore.
The arrested persons were identified as Matthew Innocent, Matthew Miracle from Nigeria and Collins from Ghana.
Published on Apr 26, 2022 05:31 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

The Bengaluru police have busted a fake kidney donation racket in Bengaluru and arrested three foreign nationals in connection.

When potential donors contacted them, they charged them lakhs of rupees on behalf of various fees such as registration fees. They also took money to various other processes and contacted the victims via WhatsApp and later reduced contact.

The incident came to light when the medical director of Sagar Hospitals filed a complaint with the southeast division CEN (cyber economics & narcotic crimes) police station ) of HSR Layout in this regard, saying that some miscreants had launched a website in the name of their hospital. While Sagar hospitals website was sagarhospitals.in, the website created was sagarhospital.site and were fishing for kidney donors or recipients, said the police.

Upon interrogation, the police found the defendant in an apartment near the Amruthahalli police station. They found out that Innocent and Miracle had arrived in India on student visas and those had expired. Collins is here on a business visa. 

“The accused created fake bank accounts in the name of multiple hospitals in the city. However, when checked, there was no money in these accounts. “We found out that the money was transferred to other accounts and we are probing. We have taken court permission to go through their digital wallets and other accounts. Presently, they are in judicial custody,” said Additional commissioner of police (east) A Subramayeswara Rao to a news website.

 

 

The police have appealed to the victims to come forward and lodge complaints with  CEN police station.

 

 

