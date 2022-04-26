Fake kidney donation racket in Bengaluru: Three foreigners arrested
The Bengaluru police have busted a fake kidney donation racket in Bengaluru and arrested three foreign nationals in connection.
According to police, the accused include two Nigerians and a Ghanaian, who allegedly hosted fake websites mimicking that of various reputed city hospitals and lured prospective kidney donors and recipients for transplants with fake advertisements offering up to ₹4 crore.
The arrested persons were identified as Matthew Innocent, Matthew Miracle from Nigeria and Collins from Ghana.
When potential donors contacted them, they charged them lakhs of rupees on behalf of various fees such as registration fees. They also took money to various other processes and contacted the victims via WhatsApp and later reduced contact.
The incident came to light when the medical director of Sagar Hospitals filed a complaint with the southeast division CEN (cyber economics & narcotic crimes) police station ) of HSR Layout in this regard, saying that some miscreants had launched a website in the name of their hospital. While Sagar hospitals website was sagarhospitals.in, the website created was sagarhospital.site and were fishing for kidney donors or recipients, said the police.
Upon interrogation, the police found the defendant in an apartment near the Amruthahalli police station. They found out that Innocent and Miracle had arrived in India on student visas and those had expired. Collins is here on a business visa.
“The accused created fake bank accounts in the name of multiple hospitals in the city. However, when checked, there was no money in these accounts. “We found out that the money was transferred to other accounts and we are probing. We have taken court permission to go through their digital wallets and other accounts. Presently, they are in judicial custody,” said Additional commissioner of police (east) A Subramayeswara Rao to a news website.
The police have appealed to the victims to come forward and lodge complaints with CEN police station.
-
Rajasthan officers on APO for months, taking salary without any work
Over a dozen officials of Rajasthan Administrative Services have been put on 'awaiting posting order' for months with hefty salaries, which means they are getting salary without doing any work, people familiar with the matter said. The officials on APO aren't assigned any duty except marking their attendance with the department of personnel (DoP). They aren't getting salary on a monthly basis but will get once given a posting.
-
Man killed, two injured in a fire at a tailor shop in Pune
PUNE A man was killed while two others were severely injured in a fire in Wadgaon Sheri on Monday night. The fire began at around midnight inside a tailor shop in which the three people were sleeping. “The deceased man has sustained 90% burns. A woman and another man are injured. Of the two injured, the woman also has 90% burns and is critical while the man has 35% burns,” said a fire brigade official.
-
‘Shocking': Somaiya says Mumbai Police accepted filing fake FIR in his name
On Monday, Kirit Somaiya took to Twitter and alleged that a “fake FIR” of his was circulated by the Mumbai Police about the April 23 attack. He had added that Bandra Police station declined to lodge an FIR on the day of the incident.
-
Sunil Jakhar wishes Congress luck as panel recommends his 2-year suspension
Senior Congress functionary Sunil Jakhar on Tuesday hit out at the party's central leadership that was scheduled to meet during the day and look into complaints of indiscipline received from Punjab, Meghalaya and Kerala. According to a PTI report, citing sources, the disciplinary panel recommended a two-year suspension of Jakhar, removing him from all party posts. The former Punjab unit president of the party did not submit any reply to the panel.
-
Bengalureans are taking roommate queries to the next level
Are you Rachel, Monica or Phoebe? Would you hit on Iron Man, Spiderman or Black Widow? What's your ideal weekend? These are some of the questions young Bengalureans are asking their potential roomates. Owing to more demand, Twitterati shared multiple instances where advertisers are asking a bunch of questions in a loose interview style to choose their new tenants and roommates.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics