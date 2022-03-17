Fans celebrate Puneeth's last film, emotional scenes outside theatres

Today many theatres across Karnataka are witnessing electric scenes as fans flocked early in the morning to see late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar's swansong film James. Emotions outpoured

Many fans were moved to tears seeing their actor on the silver screen for the last time. Large cutouts of Appu, as Puneeth was affectionately known, lights, music and posters from his earlier films were arranged in various theatres across the state.

From March 17 to March 20, members of the Rajavamsha fan association will distribute free food to the public to commemorate the occasion. They also intend to lay flowers at the grave of Puneeth, affectionately known as 'Appu' by his fans, at 9.30 a.m.

The fans have organized blood donation, food distribution, and eye donation camps across the state. Many theatres are also reportedly keeping seat 17 empty during the first showings, as Puneeth is said to watch his movies from that seat.

The fans also arranged for coffee and biscuits for those who attended the 6 a.m. show at Bengaluru's Veerabhadreshwara theatre. Fans who watched the 10 a.m. show got dosas, while those who watch it at the 1 pm get Chicken Biryani. Samosas will be distributed at 4 p.m., and gobi Manchurian will be served at 7 p.m.

Puneeth Rajkumar's most recent film James is finally in theatres, and fans are reliving every moment of the actor's career as they watch him on the big screen. The film received a tremendous response upon its initial release, with fans flocking to see their Appu on screens. The FDFS and his birthday celebrations have already begun throughout Karnataka, with his human-size cut-outs ruling the streets and theatres as fans remember him with joy.

Not only fans, but celebrities from all over the South film industry have sent their best wishes and remembered Puneeth Rajkumar, whose last film, James, is currently in theatres. Many celebrities, ranging from Mohanlal to Varun Tej, took to Twitter to express their condolences to Puneeth Rajkumar and James.

Heartfelt wishes to team #James for the release tomorrow! Dear Puneeth, you'll always remain in the hearts of millions! #PuneethRajkumar pic.twitter.com/FPHy4Jzo81 — Suresh Gopi (@TheSureshGopi) March 16, 2022

#PuneethRajkumar sir will live forever through his work 🙏



My wishes to the entire team of #James

Appu anna your countless fans and all of us really miss you!🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/zrDl2TnFSw — Varun Tej Konidela 🥊 (@IAmVarunTej) March 16, 2022

Dear Puneeth,

I'm sure your film #James is going to be a great one. It will have a special place in all our hearts. We miss you...#PuneethRajkumar pic.twitter.com/n1B3B8UwKk — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) March 16, 2022

#James releasing today on the occasion of #PuneethRajkumar birthday. You are still alive in million hearts 🎂💔??

#PuneethRajkumarLivesOn pic.twitter.com/QV0LsT714B — SRIKANTH MEKA (@actorsrikanth) March 17, 2022

Puneeth Sir, You have always inspired us with your incredible work and character.



You have won millions of hearts and #James will surely be etched in our hearts as your last memory.

Welcoming you with all of

our heart.

Best wishes to the team.#PuneethRajKumarLivesOn pic.twitter.com/OoVoVDOYxy — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) March 16, 2022

An emotional moment for us all .... #Puneeth sir there will be none like you. Thank you for inspiring us and continuing to do so with #James.... Your legacy lives on.

Can't wait to watch the movie. My best wishes to the entire team of #James👍👍 pic.twitter.com/Bkuc4v1i51 — Harish Shankar .S (@harish2you) March 16, 2022

On social media, there were numerous videos of fans celebrating Appu for the final time on the big screen. Fans are filled with mixed emotions while watching Appu, with chants such as 'we miss you Appu,' 'love you Appu,' and 'happy birthday Appu' echoing throughout the theatres.

When Theatres Turned Temples ??

Happy Birthday Appu ?? Lives On



Families & Ladies Too Celebrating, What A Moments 🔥



Viresh Theatre, Bangalore.#James #PuneethRajkumar pic.twitter.com/8zZYjLYxEP — ???Nya_NTR 🖤 (@lavz9999) March 16, 2022

James is being released in approximately 4000 screens worldwide, making it the most successful film of Puneeth Rajkumar's career. James also has cameo appearances from his two elder brothers, Shivarajkumar and Raghavendra, and the female lead is played by Priya Anand. Chethan Kumar wrote and directed the film, which also stars Srikanth, R. Sarathkumar, Anu Prabhakar, and Aditya Menon in key roles. As a tribute to Puneeth Rajkumar, James will be the only film shown in Karnataka until March 25.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON