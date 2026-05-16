Bengaluru, Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Saturday expressed outrage, alleging that farmers' lands are being grabbed for profiteering in the name of the 'Bidadi Township' project.

Farmers’ land being grabbed for profiteering in Bidadi Township project, claims Deve Gowda

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He also announced that he would launch a fight against it.

The JD patriarch repeatedly targeted Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who is also the Minister for Bengaluru Development, without naming him.

He was referring to the ₹18,133 crore Greater Bengaluru Integrated Suburban Project at Bidadi in Bengaluru South district, which was approved in the April 30 Cabinet meeting.

The project will cover about 7,481 acres across nine villages in Bengaluru South district and Ramanagara taluk.

A section of farmers and local villagers have opposed the project and have been protesting against the land acquisition.

"This government is trying to grab farmers' lands for business interests. One person has said, 'If farmers beat me, I will take it.' Let him first go and face the farmers, and then I will go and speak," Gowda said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Speaking to reporters, he said, "The current CM Siddaramaiah is my old friend and former colleague. We worked together. But it deeply pains me that nobody seems to notice what is happening here." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking to reporters, he said, "The current CM Siddaramaiah is my old friend and former colleague. We worked together. But it deeply pains me that nobody seems to notice what is happening here." {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} He further said that his son and former CM H D Kumaraswamy had earlier abandoned five township projects around the city due to public opposition. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further said that his son and former CM H D Kumaraswamy had earlier abandoned five township projects around the city due to public opposition. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Even now, people are angry and opposed to the Bidadi Township project. Therefore, the project must be withdrawn immediately," he demanded. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Even now, people are angry and opposed to the Bidadi Township project. Therefore, the project must be withdrawn immediately," he demanded. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Criticising the current administration, Gowda, again referring to Shivakumar without naming him, said, "One individual has taken responsibility for Bengaluru, irrigation, and even the affairs of a national party. Apparently, there's an agreement for someone to become CM. He entertains you people in the media with CM power struggles, while the farmers of Bidadi wipe tears from their eyes." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Criticising the current administration, Gowda, again referring to Shivakumar without naming him, said, "One individual has taken responsibility for Bengaluru, irrigation, and even the affairs of a national party. Apparently, there's an agreement for someone to become CM. He entertains you people in the media with CM power struggles, while the farmers of Bidadi wipe tears from their eyes." {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Addressing Siddaramaiah directly, the former PM said, "Siddaramaiah, you have worked with me. I know your commitment to social justice."

He added, "I have already written a letter asking for an investigation into whose names around 20,000 acres of land around Bengaluru are registered under. But you are yielding to pressure from those in charge of Bengaluru and are not listening to the people's problems."

He questioned, "Has anyone gone and listened to the problems of Bidadi farmers?"

He alleged that fertile land was being targeted in the name of the township project and demanded that the government clarify to whom the land would ultimately be handed over.

"In this region, farmers are engaged in large-scale dairy farming and horticulture. Every day, huge quantities of milk are supplied to dairies. Earlier, Kumaraswamy implemented irrigation projects worth ₹250 crore for the benefit of this area. Now your party's state president is trying to take away these irrigated lands," Gowda said, addressing Siddaramaiah.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"You have spoken about social justice for the poor and backward classes. This is the time to take a stand. Don't bow to pressure from those handling Bengaluru affairs and commit injustice against ordinary people. The farmers of Bidadi are in tears," he added.

Deve Gowda also criticised those saying they would continue what Kumaraswamy had started.

"Kumaraswamy stopped the project because people opposed it," he said, asking, "Shouldn't this person also stop it?"

"Despite severe public opposition, they insist they will complete the township project. I have written a letter to CM Siddaramaiah regarding this. My struggle begins. We must curb the forces trying to grab poor people's lands around here. Wherever illegal activities have taken place, including within the Bengaluru Development Authority , I will fight against them," he said while answering a question.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Urging Siddaramaiah to personally witness the situation of farmers in Bidadi, Deve Gowda said, "I will come; you also come. Let us visit the place together."

So far, local MLAs, tahsildars, and district commissioners have not addressed the grievances of the people, he said.

"A land business is happening here. Farmers' lands are being grabbed for profiteering. I also have information about how much land has been acquired in Kanakapura," he alleged, without naming anyone directly.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON