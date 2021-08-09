Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Fight master of Kannada movie electrocuted during shoot in Bengaluru
When Vivek was rushed to Rajarajeshwari Medical College and Hospital in Bengaluru, doctors declared him brought dead.
Fight master of Kannada movie electrocuted during shoot in Bengaluru

Vivek was performing the stunt for the film 'Love you Rachchu' and standing on a crane near an 11-KV electric wire when a metal wire came in contact with it, thereby electrocuting him.
PTI | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 09, 2021 09:20 PM IST

A 35-year-old fight master was electrocuted on Monday while performing a stunt for a Kannada movie near a high tension wire in Ramanagara district, police said.

The director and a few others have been detained for questioning in connection with the incident, police further said.

Vivek was performing the stunt for the film 'Love you Rachchu' and standing on a crane near an 11-KV electric wire at Joganapalya village in the district.

Somehow a metal wire came in contact with the wire and he got electrocuted, police said. They added that Vivek was rushed to the Rajarajeshwari Medical College and Hospital in Bengaluru where the doctors declared him dead.

The hero of the movie Ajay Rao told reporters that he was away from the spot as he was not part of the scene that was shot.

In 2016, two actors performing stunts drowned after jumping from a helicopter into the Thippagondanahalli reservoir while shooting for a movie 'Mastigudi' on the city outskirts.

