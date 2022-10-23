FIR against against Kantara actor Chetan Ahimsa amid row over his remark: Report

An FIR (first information report) has been filed against Kannada actor Chetan Ahimsa for allegedly hurting sentiments. A police complaint was earlier lodged against the actor in the Udupi district by the right-wing outfit - Hindu Jagaran Vedike - for hurting religious sentiments.

The FIR comes after the 39-year-old actor was accused of passing derogatory statements while commenting on ‘Bhoota Kola’ tradition that is depicted in the movie Kantara, reported news agency ANI on Sunday. The 'Bhoota Kola' tradition - shown in the Kanatara movie - is a not a Hindu ritual, he had said.

Kantara actor and director Rishab Shetty earlier remarked that the Bhoota Kola tradition - which came into light after the movie's success - is a part of Hindu culture. He said, “The gods in Kantara are all part of our tradition and it is indeed a part of Hindu culture and rituals. Because I am a Hindu, I have belief and respect for my religion. What we have said is through the element that is present in Hindu dharma."

Responding to Rishab Shetty’s comment, Chetan said in a tweet, “Glad our Kannada film ‘Kantara’ is making waves on a national level. Director Rishabh Shetty claims Bhoota Kola is ‘Hindu culture’. False. Our Pambada/Nalike/Parawa’s Bahujan traditions predate Vedic-Brahminical Hinduism. We ask that Moolnivasi cultures be shown w/truth on & off screen. (sic).

After his tweet received a backlash from the right-wing groups, Chetan conducted a press meet in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The actor then said, “It is wrong to say that ‘Bhoota Kola’ is part of the Hindu religion. Adivasis practice the ritual and there is no ‘Brahminism’ in Bhoota Kola. Don’t say Hindu in the movie. It is the culture of the Adivasis. It is unfair to put Adivasi culture in the column of Hindu religion.”

