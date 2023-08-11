Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Fire breaks out at Bengaluru's BBMP headquarters, nine injured

ByHT News Desk
Aug 11, 2023

Around eight employees suffered injuries in the fire accident and recuse teams are trying to bring down the flames at spot.

A major fire broke out at Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) headquarters in Bengaluru on Friday. Around nine employees suffered injuries in the fire accident and recuse teams are trying to bring down the flames at spot.

BBMP Chief Engineer Shiva Kumar, Executive Engineers Kiran, Santhosh and Vijayamala are among the injured. All the injured people have been shifted to the Victoria hospital.

The BBMP headquarters is located at Bengaluru’s Hudson circle and more details are awaited about the cause of the fire accident.

(This is a developing story, check back for updates)

