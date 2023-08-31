First commercial aircraft lands at Karnataka's new Shivamogga airport. Watch

Almost six months after the inauguration of Karnataka’s Shivamogga airport, the first commercial domestic flight landed at the airport on Thursday afternoon. Former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyuarappa, state minister for industries MB Patil and other leaders were seen on the aircraft which travelled from Bengaluru to Shivamogga.

First commercial aircraft lands at Karnataka's new Shivamogga airport. (Pic for representation)

In social media platform X, Karnataka MB Patil wrote, “Embarking on a momentous journey from Bengaluru to Shivamogga! It was a privilege to be part of the historic flight departing from #Bengaluru to #Shivamogga. I was accompanied by former CM Shri @BSYBJP, Shri @BYRBJP, Shri @JnanendraAraga, Shri @BYVijayendra, Shri @belur_sri and Shri Halappa. This marks a significant journey that symbolizes progress and growth.” Shivamogga airport is the first airport which is run by the state government.

Karnataka minister MB Patil earlier said that the initial response to the flight service has been positive, with tickets booked in advance for the next three weeks.

Shivamogga is the sixth destination for IndiGo in Karnataka. “After Bengaluru, Mysore, Mangaluru, Hubballi, and Belagavi, Shivamogga will be the latest town for Indigo in Karnataka. This direct flight will enhance intrastate accessibility, while connecting Shivamogga to key domestic and international destinations through Bengaluru,” Indigo said in an announcement earlier.

Kuvempu Airport in Shivamogga is the ninth domestic airport in Karnataka. Karnataka's domestic airports are located in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Shivamogga, Ballari, Bidar, Hubballi, Kalaburagi, Belagavi and Mangaluru. Bengaluru and Mangaluru airports are international airports in the state.

The airport was built at the cost of around ₹600 crores out of which ₹449 crores were spent on the infrastructure of the airport. The remaining amount was spent on the land acquisition for the airport.

