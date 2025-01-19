Five Bengaluru metro stations get baby feeding centers, more metro stations to follow: Report
BMRCL has launched baby feeding centers at five metro stations, providing nursing mothers with private spaces.
The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), in partnership with various NGOs, has introduced baby feeding centers at five metro stations to offer nursing mothers a safe and private environment, reported Deccan Herald.
The latest facility has been established at Bengaluru's Baiyappanahalli Metro Station by the Child Help Foundation in collaboration with the Sibdi Swavalamban Foundation. To address the difficulty women often encounter in locating suitable private spaces for breastfeeding. These centres are established at crucial metro stations of the city. A few women who used these facilities told publication that these centers are clean, well-maintained, and provide ample space for nursing in privacy. Currently, baby feeding centers are operational at Baiyappanahalli, Majestic, Yeshwantpur, Kengeri, and Yelachenahalli metro stations
These facility will soon be expanded in other metro stations as well in the future. "The upkeep of these centers is handled by the BMRCL. Before adding more centers, we need to assess the operational costs," a BMRCL official is quoted as saying. The report further said that the centers feature 8x8 rooms equipped with broad benches that can accommodate up to four mothers. These benches are designed to be comfortable enough for mothers to rest or even lie down. In metro stations where a dedicated feeding center is not yet available. Nursing mothers can contact the station’s customer care for access to a private space.
Bengaluru metro stations to have retail outlets soon
Bengaluru metro stations to have retail outlets soon

Bengaluru metro stations are also set to see new retail outlets soon as BMRCL invited tenders for retail outlets at 55 stations along the Purple and Green Lines. This initiative aims to improve the overall commuter experience while generating additional revenue for the corporation. BMRCL is leasing out vacant spaces for various retail options, including food and beverage kiosks, convenience stores, and personal care shops, making it easier for passengers to grab a quick bite or pick up essentials before or after their journey
Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
