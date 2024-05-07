 Five Karnataka districts going to polls face severe heat | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Five Karnataka districts going to polls face severe heat

PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S
May 07, 2024 02:58 PM IST

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) has issued a red alert to five districts -Bagalkot, Belagavi, Dharwad, Haveri and Koppal till May 9.

Despite sporadic rains in most parts of Karnataka, the 14 segments going to polls today are facing heat wave-like conditions, with maximum temperatures ranging between 38 and 44 degrees Celsius in most districts.

People wait in queues to cast their votes at a polling station during the 3rd phase of Lok Sabha polls, in Karnataka on Tuesday.(PTI)
People wait in queues to cast their votes at a polling station during the 3rd phase of Lok Sabha polls, in Karnataka on Tuesday.(PTI)

ALSO READ | Lok Sabha elections: Royal polling booth with king, queen thrones set up in Shivamogga Zilla Panchayat

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Meena told PTI that they have factored in information on north Karnataka region witnessing higher than usual temperatures and have made all necessary arrangements to ensure that people are not deterred from coming out of their homes to vote.

ALSO READ | Heavy rain triggers waterlogging and traffic chaos in Bengaluru

“Fans and drinking water in the waiting areas as well as ambulances on standby are some of the arrangements made keeping the harsh weather in mind,” he added.

ALSO READ | Fourteen Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka set to go for polls today. Key fights and contenders list

The maximum temperatures forecasted for the 14 constituencies: Chikkodi (39 degree Celsius), Belgaum (38), Bagalkot (43), Bijapur (43), Gulbarga (43), Raichur (43.2), Bidar (41.5), Koppal (43.2), Bellary (41), Haveri (35.4), Dharwad (39.8), Uttara Kannada (37), Davangere (39.5) and Shimoga (39).

ALSO READ | Bengaluru entrepreneur slams city’s ‘bad infra, weather, water’: ‘Should I just leave India?’

Although Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for most of the 14 districts, Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) has issued a red alert to five --Bagalkot, Belagavi, Dharwad, Haveri and Koppal till May 9.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Five Karnataka districts going to polls face severe heat
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On