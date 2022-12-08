Five-vehicle pile-up in Karnataka as truck driver brakes to save snake: Report

A truck driver caused a five-vehicle pile-up in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur on Wednesday while trying to save a snake. There were no casualties, as several people escaped with minor injuries.

The serial accident occurred on the Bengaluru - Hyderabad National Highway in Agalagurki area of the Chikkaballapur taluk, when the driver of a container truck stopped abruptly in the middle of the road to avoid running over a snake, The Times of India reported.

This caused another truck to collide into the first one from the rear, with a Tata Ace, a tipper, and another mini-tipper transporting boulders, joining the pile-up.

Traffic police from the taluk told the publication that even though the snake got under a wheel of the container truck, it managed to slither away into the bushes by the side of the highway. Many drivers caught up in the accident sufferedminor injuries and were treated at a hospital.

In a similar incident in October on the Bengaluru - Mysuru Expressway near Channapatna, a child died when a private bus rammed into a car due to over speeding and caused a seven-vehicle pile-up.

