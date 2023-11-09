Fleet of Ferrari luxury cars hit Bengaluru traffic wall. Watch

Bengaluru’s infamous traffic snarls do not spare anyone, even if you own luxury supercars which are worth crores of rupees. A recent viral video on social media captured the plight of a convoy of Ferrari supercars stuck in Bengaluru's traffic chaos. While a common sight for daily commuters in the tech capital, the internet couldn't believe its eyes witnessing these high-end cars at a standstill in Bengaluru traffic.

Fleet of Ferrari luxury cars hit Bengaluru traffic wall.

Also Read - Shocking visuals of Bengaluru traffic holdup on ORR: Commuters stuck for hours ahead of long weekend

In a video shared on Instagram by an influencer, almost 10 Ferrari cars were waiting in the traffic on a busy Bengaluru road. The riders seem to be going on a long drive leaving Bengaluru but the peak hour traffic made them wait on the road.

The video gained traction, garnering over 250k likes, once again putting Bengaluru's traffic in the spotlight. BharatPe co-founder and former Shark Tank India fame Ashneer Grover wrote, “More line Bengaluru takes down Ferrari. I feel the pain of having so many horses and being stuck in traffic.”

A user wrote, “Imagine spending 6 crore to get stuck in traffic with the rest of Bengaluru.”

Another user said, “What is the point of high horsepower cars, when they get stuck in traffic? People must think twice before getting a Ferrari in Bengaluru.”

Traffic jams have been an issue in Bengaluru, especially for those employees who commute to work on a daily basis. People have been urging the governments to implement and speed up the infrastructure projects which are expected to decongest the traffic.

