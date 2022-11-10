Flying from Bengaluru on Friday? An advice from police ahead of PM Modi's visit

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city, Bengaluru police issued an important advisory to people who will be commuting to the airport on Friday. The airport passengers are asked to avoid the elevated airport corridor that connects Kempegowda International Airport to the city and use the alternative routes as many dignitaries will be travelling on the airport corridor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Thursday, Savitha S, deputy commissioner of police (north Bengaluru) took to social media and wrote, “All Airport passengers travelling towards Airport are advised not to use the Airport Corridor in view of dignitaries movement & function vehicles on Nov 11,2022 & to use the Airport back gate - i.e Hennur-Kothanur-Bagalur-Begur Backgate in order to avoid delay between 8 am to 5 pm”

The DCP also informed that the police personnel will be deployed on the alternate route to avoid unfortunate incidents as the airport back gate route is considered as unsafe.

Bengaluru police also alerted residents with multiple traffic diversions on Friday in the city

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the 108 feet Kempegowda's bronze statue at the Bengaluru airport on Friday. The statue has been named as the "statue of prosperity". He will also inaugurate the latest terminal 2 at Bengaluru airport which is expected to serve around 25 million people every year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON