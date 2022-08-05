Flying from Bengaluru on the upcoming long weekend? What you should know

In Bengaluru, the authorities at the Kempegowda International Airport have requested passengers who are planning their journey on the upcoming Independence Day long weekend to arrive early at the airport. As Independence Day, which is a public holiday, is on Monday (August 15), many Bengaluru flyers are expected to head to different destinations for their long weekend plans.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A post on the official Twitter account read: “Passengers are requested to arrive early to allow sufficient time for check-in & security process due to high security measures during Independence Day weekend. (Sic).”

The airport is also expected to see a tight security check in the month of August and passengers are advised to arrive early at security checks as well. “We are expecting a surge in passenger volumes during the Independence Day weekend and owing to the high security measures in August, there may be delay in passenger processing at Bangalore airport. Passengers are advised to plan their travel to the airport to allow sufficient time for security check” read the announcement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, there are no restrictions on people who visit the airport to drop or receive the passengers at Bengaluru airport. The management also wrote “We would like to inform you that there is no restriction for people coming to send-off. Apart from passengers, visitors are not allowed inside the terminal building. (Sic)”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The five new MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit) trains by the South Western Railway (SWR), were introduced on July 29 to make the commute easy to the airport for frequent flyers from Bengaluru. All these five electric trains are operating from different railway stations of Bengaluru.