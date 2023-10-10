Fodder shortage forces Karnataka farmers to buy from Andhra

Bengaluru

The drought situation in Karnataka has led to a shortage of fodder in Chitradurga district and parts of Bellary district, forcing farmers to buy fodder from the neighbouring Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh.

The fodder shortage has also resulted in the increase of prices of paddy straw and ground husk.

The price of paddy straw, which normally ranges from ₹3,000 to ₹4,000 per tractor, has surged to ₹5,000 to ₹ 6,000.

Similarly, groundnut husk, which used to be available for ₹10,000 to ₹12,000, is now being sold at a higher rate of ₹20,000-25,000 per tractor. Consequently, farmers in the district are facing the burden of providing fodder to their livestock at significantly increased costs.

“The district administration should distribute fodder kits to farmers and encourage the cultivation of fodder,” Chinna Obaiah,a farmer in BG kere, said. He emphasized the importance of employing workers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) to grow fodder in areas with adequate moisture .

“I was forced to sell ten of my goats as I was struggling to feed them under the harsh conditions imposed by the drought,’’ Dodda Ullarthi Kariyanna, a farmer in Molakalmuru, said.

He said the situation is particularly dire in the severely affected areas of Challakere and Molakalmuru, which were slated for inspection by a central government team.

The ongoing drought crisis underscores the pressing need for relief measures and support to alleviate the challenges faced by farmers and livestock in the region, he added.

‘’There are sufficient funds allocated to address the critical need of drinking water. Furthermore, plans are underway to establish Goshalas (cattle shelters) to protect and care for the livestock ‘’ Chitradurga deputy commissioner RJ Divya Prabhu said.

The Rangaiyanadurga dam in Davanagere district is currently overflowing, and while Gorlamare and Bodikatte in Perlagudda have an adequate water supply, it is nsot directly beneficial to the farmers in Chitradurga and Bellary.

Instead, water is flowing into Andhra, offering favorable conditions for paddy and groundnut crops to grow there.

The farmers of Molakalmuru, Challakere, and Hiriyur taluks in Chitradurga, who typically cultivate enough fodder in a regular year, are now grappling with substantial expenses to acquire fodder from Andhra Pradesh, officials aware of the matter said.

