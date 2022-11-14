For next Karnataka polls, Siddaramaiah hints he may contest from this seat

Former Karnataka chief minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah announced that he might contest from Karnataka’s Kolar in upcoming assembly elections due next year. He also said he will not be contesting from the Badami constituency, which he currently represents as a member of legislative assembly. Talking to reporters on Sunday night in Kolar, Siddaramaiah said, “All the Congress leaders in the state are united and we do not have any opinion differences. So many people in Kolar want me to contest from here in upcoming elections. So, I would not like to say that it is not possible and it is entirely possible for me to contest from here. But the decision will be taken by the high command and I will contest based on their order.”

The opposition leader also ruled out the idea of contesting again from the Badami constituency. “Badami is too far from here and I have no intentions of contesting from there once again. There are good leaders in Badami who can look after the people of Badami. So, I might contest from either Kolar or Varuna, wherever the high command orders me to contest from,” the Congress leader added.

In the 2018 assembly elections, Siddaramaiah contested from Badami and Chamundeshwari constituencies in Karnataka. He won the Badami assembly seat but he lost the poll at Chamundeshwari. He also expressed confidence that his party will come back to power in the year 2023. “People are tired of the corrupt BJP leaders in the state. They are waiting for good days to come back after 2023 assembly elections,” said Siddaramaiah.

