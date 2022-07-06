Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
bengaluru news

Four arrested for robbing jewellery shop in Bengaluru

The robbed gold and cash were also recovered from the accused after a police chase, they said, adding the robbery took place on Monday.
The arrested accused include Devaram of Sojat City, Anil Ram of Pali district, Ram Singh of Jodhpur district and Rahul of Sirohi district.(HT_PRINT)
Published on Jul 06, 2022 10:42 PM IST
Four people were arrested on Wednesday from Rajasthan's Chittorgarh for robbing cash and jewellery worth 3 crore from a showroom in Bengaluru, police said.

"The accused were arrested and handed over to Bengaluru police. The accused had robbed Ramdev Bankers and Jewellers Showroom in Bengaluru at gun point," Udaipur SP Vikas Sharma said.

