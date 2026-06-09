Bengaluru, Four people were arrested for allegedly selling prohibited narcotic substances in parts of the city, police said on Tuesday.

Four held for selling prohibited narcotic substances in Bengaluru

With their arrests, police claimed to have seized drugs and a car, totalling market value ₹14.94 Lakh.

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Through informants, it was learnt that prohibited narcotic substances such as ganja , MDMA, methamphetamine, and codeine cough syrup were being sold within the jurisdictions of Marathahalli, Bommanahalli, Pulakeshinagar, and Bharathinagar police stations, they said.

According to police, acting on this information, cases were registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, and raids were conducted at the locations identified by the informants.

During these operations, a total of four people were apprehended on different dates, including three individuals from other states and a local resident, a senior police officer said.

"During interrogation, the accused reportedly confessed that, with the intention of making quick profits, they had been purchasing prohibited narcotic substances such as ganja, MDMA, methamphetamine, and codeine cough syrup at lower prices from unidentified suppliers from both outside the state and within the locality," he said.

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{{^usCountry}} They then sold these substances at higher prices to the public and college students, the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} They then sold these substances at higher prices to the public and college students, the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

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The police said they have seized 10.2 kg ganja, 20 grams MDMA, 10.03 grams methamphetamine, 2.5 kg codeine cough syrup, a car used in the offence.

The total value of the seized property is estimated to be ₹7.47 lakh, while the market value is approximately ₹14.94 lakh, they added.

"Efforts are continuing to identify and trace the unidentified local and interstate suppliers who provided the narcotic substances to the accused. The investigation in these cases is ongoing," he added.

All the four accused have been remanded to judicial custody, police said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.