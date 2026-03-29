Four-year-old girl from Assam found dead in Bengaluru, rape suspected: Police

Bengaluru: A four-year-old girl, who was reported missing two days ago was found dead in a deserted area of Electronic City on Saturday, with police suspecting sexual assault before the murder, officials aware of the matter said. The Bengaluru police have launched a thorough investigation, detaining three suspects and reviewing CCTV footage to uncover the truth. (PTI)

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The victim, originally from Assam, was living with her parents, who are construction workers, in a temporary shed near Vittasandra on the city’s outskirts. She had stepped out to play on Thursday evening but did not return. Subsequently, her family filed a missing person report at the Electronic City police station on Friday morning, officials added.

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“We found the girl’s body from a secluded eucalyptus grove in the Bolugutta area on Saturday evening. The condition of the body raised suspicion of sexual assault, and preliminary findings suggest she may have been assaulted before being killed,” said DCP M Narayan.

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Senior officers and forensic teams inspected the scene and collected evidence.

“A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and for murder. Special teams have been formed and we are scanning CCTV footage to identify those involved. We have detained three people and further investigation is underway,” DCP added.