Bengaluru real estate: Amid tech slowdown, layoffs, buyers ask if ‘hype is fading’ as deals take longer to close

Concerns about a potential price moderation in Bengaluru’s housing market are resurfacing amid uncertainty in the global tech sector, layoffs, and the growing impact of AI, which are beginning to weigh on buyer sentiment. While the city’s long-term fundamentals remain strong, online discussions raise questions about whether price growth, particularly in the premium segment, can be sustained amid shifting economic conditions. Bengaluru real estate: Concerns of a price moderation in the tech capital are resurfacing amid jobs uncertainty, layoffs, and AI impact, weighing on buyer sentiment despite strong long-term fundamentals. (Picture for representational purposes) (ChatGPT generated photo)

A homebuyer who recently booked an under-construction apartment voiced unease on Reddit about committing to a large loan in an uncertain job market, questioning whether the ‘hype is dying’ and if prices could see a correction in the coming years. Several users also noted that property transactions are taking longer to close, signalling affordability pressures and a dip in confidence around future appreciation.

“Property deals are taking a lot of time to go through…” one Redditor observed, reflecting a broader sentiment of caution creeping into the market.

“I am seeing a lot of speculation relating to a real estate bubble burst in Bangalore, and also in Mumbai and Gurgaon. Is there a factually real drop is prices or just loud sentiments given the war situation, AI etc. I recently booked a flat that will be ready in 2030. This will be my first. It’s scary with the fat loan and the amount of job cuts everywhere,” the Redditor said.



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Demand resilience counters bubble concerns Several users argued that Bengaluru’s real estate cycle has historically defied repeated ‘bubble burst’ predictions. One Redditor said, “Bubble seems to be bursting for the past 20 years. But it never does.”

Others pointed to structural demand drivers. End-user demand, rather than speculative buying, continues to anchor the market, with limited inventory in key micro-markets preventing sharp corrections. As one user noted, the current phase resembles a “normal consolidation” rather than a downturn.

Affordability pressures, slower deals signal caution A few users observed that transactions are taking longer to close, indicating affordability constraints and weakening confidence in future price appreciation.

One Redditor explained, “Property deals are taking a lot of time to go through… most sales happen only in distress situations or immediate-need purchases.” This suggests a shift from speculative investment to need-based buying, he said.

Another user said that if AI-led disruption significantly reduces IT employment, rental demand could weaken, impacting investor interest and pricing.



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Tech sector shifts weigh on buyer sentiment Real estate experts say the growing use of automation and artificial intelligence is reshaping the tech sector, leading to changes in hiring patterns and demand for certain roles. While some segments are slowing, others, particularly advanced and emerging tech fields, continue to generate new opportunities.

According to Priyanka Kapoor, this uncertainty is influencing homebuyer behaviour. She noted that buyers are taking longer to close deals, reflecting a more cautious and deliberate approach to property purchases.

Shrinivas Rao, FRICS, CEO, Vestian, emphasised the need for prudence, advising buyers to carefully assess their financial position before committing, given the long-term nature of real estate investments.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)