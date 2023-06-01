Apple Inc supplier Foxconn will start manufacturing iPhones in the southern Indian state of Karnataka by April 2024, the state government said on Thursday.

Also Read - Apple supplier Foxconn to invest $500 million in Telangana

Foxconn to make iPhones in Karnataka by next April(REUTERS)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The land for the factory would be handed over to Foxconn by July 1, the government said, adding that the project, valued at 130 billion rupees ($1.59 billion), is expected to create around 50,000 jobs.

Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics manufacturer, has set a target of manufacturing 20 million iPhones a year at the plant in Devanahalli, on the outskirts of state capital and tech hub Bengaluru.

Apple has been shifting production away from China after the country's strict COVID-related restrictions disrupted the production of new iPhones and other devices in the country. The tech giant is also looking to avoid a hit to its business due to tensions between Beijing and Washington.

A spokesperson for Foxconn did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

($1 = 81.7800 Indian rupees)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON