Free bus travel for women in Karnataka: Here is all you need to know about guidelines

The Karnataka government has advised the women to apply for Shakti smart cards to avail the free travel in state run buses, starting from June 11. The government has already issued a set of guidelines on the ‘Shakti’ scheme, which is one of the major poll promises by the Congress party in Karnataka.

Also Read - Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar clarifies on upcoming new metro lines in Bengaluru. Details

How to apply for a Shakti smart card?

Women can apply for Shakti smart cards through sevasindhu.karnataka.gov.in from June 11.(HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the transport department of Karnataka, women can apply for Shakti smart cards through sevasindhu.karnataka.gov.in from June 11. However, the government is yet to clarify on when it will start issuing the smart cards for women.

Meanwhile, until the cards are issued, women who would like avail the free travel benefit must carry a government photo ID card with their residential address on it. It is compulsory for women to carry the Shakti smart card, after three months from June 11. The scheme applies for all women in Karnataka, including the transgender community.

What all buses are excluded?

The Shakti scheme applies only on the ordinary state run bus services of Karnataka. Airavat, Airavat Club Class, Airavat Gold Class, Ambari, Ambari Dream Class, Ambari Utsav, Fly Bus, Vayu Vajra, Vajra, Non-AC Sleeper, Rajahamsa and EV Power Plus AC buses are excluded in this scheme. The scheme doesn’t also apply to those buses which travel outside the state. 50 per cent seats on KSRTC, NWKRTC and KKRTC’s ordinary and express buses will be reserved for men.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON